COVID-19: Oman shores up local market with import of 10,000 head of Australian sheep

As authorities in Oman continue efforts to ensure food stability and security remains uninterrupted amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has announced receipt of a plentiful shipment of livestock.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, as many as 10,000 head of sheep arrived from Australia and are currently undergoing veterinary quarantine to ensure they are free of diseases before entering the local market, MoAF officials have confirmed.

The consignment has been part of efforts made by the Ministry in cooperation with national companies to supply the local market with live cattle and sheep to sustain it during this time and, ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

