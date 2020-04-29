COVID-19: Oman Air delivers over 190,000 kg of goods, via 8 cargo flights in April

The Sultanate’s national carrier, Oman Air is continuing its essential cargo services to bring vital supplies of goods to the nation via eight chartered cargo-only round-trip flights to India and China conducted in April.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the airline flew a total of five round-trip flights to the Indian cities of Mumbai and Kochi to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to Oman, along with three round-trip flights to Guangzhou, China to collect medical supplies for the Royal Oman Police, the Ministry of Health, and commercial customers.

The flights, using passenger planes’ cargo capacity, have delivered over 190,000 kg of food and supplies to the Sultanate.

Oman Air is prepared to operate other cargo-only flights if they are required, along with any flights that might be needed to bring citizens home.

