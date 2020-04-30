COVID-19: New feature of Tarassud app to identify cases in each Wilayat

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the addition of a new feature to it’s Tarassud application — its intuitive mobile app that tracks COVID-19 cases in the country and helps citizens and residents follow-up on the latest developments.

In a statement issued online today [Thursday, April 30] by the Sultanate’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), a new feature has been added to the app which will now allow COVID-19 cases to be identified by Wilayat.

As per the GCC statement, the Tarassud app previously only showed COVID-19 case information based on governorate. This new feature of pin-pointing cases in each Wilayat will help officials and the public better understand the pace of the virus’s spread and make tracking it easier and more efficient.

The GCC has stated that COVID-19 registered cases are available via the Tarassud Plus version of the app, and those wishing to download it can currently do so via Android. Tarassud Plus will be available for Apple devices via the App Store at a later date.

(Also read: Meet Tarassud — Oman’s new app to keep track of live updates on Coronavirus.)

The Ministry of Health adds a new feature into Tarassud App which enables the identification of COVID-19 cases in each Wilayat.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/S8OaAkZVzd — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 29, 2020

Share this