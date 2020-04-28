COVID-19: New data reveals 27 isolation centres established across Oman

28 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Authorities in Oman are shedding further light on the nation’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak via new insights into its institutional isolation centres.



In a statement released on Monday, April 27, Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) confirmed a total of 27 institutional isolation centres established throughout various governorates under the supervision of the Supreme Committee’s Relief and Shelter Sector.

As per the GCC data, eight centres have been allocated for individuals suspected of having coronavirus, of which 64 people are currently housed in.

Another nine centres have been allocated for institutional isolation for uninfected individuals, of which 359 people are currently housed in.

The GCC also stated that there are 10 centres allocated for individuals infected with COVID-19, of which 374 people are currently housed in.

