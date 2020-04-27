COVID-19: Mwasalat transports 3,938 people in Oman between quarantine facilities

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Oman’s public transport provider, Mwasalat, has transported nearly 4,000 people to and from institutional isolation facilities in the Sultanate, across various governorates.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Sunday, April 26], by the Government Communications Centre (GCC), the authority said that between March 23, 2020 till April 24, 2020, Mwasalat transported 2,873 people arriving back in the Sultanate from Muscat International Airport to various institutional quarantine facilities.

Additionally, the GCC stated that, between April 4-25, 2020, the public transport provider has also transferred another 1,065 people from institutional quarantine locations in Muscat Governorate, back to their home governorates across the country.

مواصلات تنقل ٢٨٧٣ فردًا من مطار مسقط الدولي إلى منشآت الحجر المؤسسي، و ١٠٦٥ فردًا من منشآت الحجر المؤسسي إلى مختلف محافظات السلطنة.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/3fLn9P6k5B — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 26, 2020

