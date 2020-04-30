COVID-19: Muscat Municipality warns shops not to flout safety guidelines for re-opening

Muscat Municipality is warning shops and commercial activities which have been allowed to resume operations as per Supreme Committee directives, not to flout safety guidelines for re-opening.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Wednesday, April 29], the Municipality said that it has observed some commercial activities and shops that have failed to comply with the health and safety guidelines outlined by the Supreme Committee for reopening and, instead, have not respected or followed the regulations set in place.

The Municipality has warned those shops and commercial activities who would flout directives, that appropriate legal action will be taken against all businesses that have been permitted to reopen and do not comply with health and safety guidelines.

The Municipality implores the public to report any violations they witness which could contribute to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, by calling the Municipality hotline at 1111 to report infractions.

بلدية مسقط تنوه بضرورة الالتزام بقرارات اللجنة العليا الصادرة يوم أمس بشأن السماح لبعض الأنشطة لمزاولة أعمالها وفقا للاشتراطات الصحية، وضوابط تقديم الخدمة، وسيتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وفق القوانين والقرارات واللوائح المنظمة حيال المخالفين لذلك. #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/YZGHqp7qx0 — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 29, 2020

