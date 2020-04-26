COVID-19: Dar Al Atta’a supports families in need with distribution of food packages

As the Holy Month of Ramadan begins amid the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, charitable organizations across Oman are springing into action to help support families in need during these unprecedented times, in the spirit of Ramadan.

In statements issued online on Friday, April 24, Dar Al Atta’a has highlighted the efforts of its local teams in ensuring that food care packages reach hungry families across various localities.

According to the organization, Dar Al Atta’a has distributed 1,247 food rations to families in the Wilayats of Muscat and Bausher via their local teams, and with the support of the Oman Charitable Organization (OCO).

They have also supported 1,000 families in Muttrah with food packages, also in cooperation with the OCO, and 389 families in Qurayyat with the support of local authorities.

ضمن حملة #معا_في_المنشط_والمكره

تم توزيع مؤونة غذائية على الأسر المعسرة في ولاية مطرح بالتعاون مع الهيئة العمانية للأعمال الخيرية وفريق مطرح #دار_العطاء pic.twitter.com/CFOdo4dMDn — جمعية دار العطاء (@DarAlAttaa) April 24, 2020

ضمن حملة #معا_في_المنشط_والمكره

تم توزيع مؤونة غذائية على الأسر المعسرة في ولاية مسقط وبوشر بالتعاون مع الهيئة العمانية للأعمال الخيرية. #دار_العطاء pic.twitter.com/vMiCj23Wz3 — جمعية دار العطاء (@DarAlAttaa) April 24, 2020

