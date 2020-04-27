COVID-19: Coordinate with local committees before starting any new campaigns, government advises

The Supreme Committee for COVID-19’s Relief and Shelter Sector has issued a call-to-action to local groups seeking to undertake civil initiatives in support of relief efforts, to coordinate with local committees across the Wilayats before doing so.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Monday, April 27], by Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), the Relief and Shelter Sector has requested such individuals, volunteer teams, or other civil groups to “coordinate with the Social Development Committees in the Wilayats before starting any campaign or initiative to support the groups affected by the pandemic.”

In its statement, the Relief and Shelter Sector wing went on to express its appreciation towards the efforts of such civil groups and highlighted that working alongside the Social Development Committees will help “organize these efforts and ensure achievement of the desired goals.”

