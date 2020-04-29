COVID-19: Commercial activities in Oman allowed to re-open must follow these safety guidelines

Oman’s Supreme Committee for COVID-19 has announced a series of safety guidelines that commercial activities which have been allowed to re-open must follow to ensure the continued safety of their staff and customers and to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

In the wake of an announcement made yesterday [Tuesday, April 28] by the Supreme Committee allowing selected commercial services to reopen, a further statement issued outlines the following safety which must be adhered to:

1. Employees should not be moved between branches.

2. Appropriate personal protective methods must be provided for each employee.

3. Common devices and equipment such as mobile ATMs, phones, and tablets should be properly sterilized.

4. Employees and customers should be monitored on a daily basis for respiratory symptoms (body temperature, coughing, sneezing). Those who show symptoms will not be allowed inside the facility and will be sent to the nearest health institution.

5. If cases of COVID-19 infection are found among employees, or if employees have been in contact with a COVID-19-infected person, then they shall adhere to the isolation period, with suitable places provided for their isolation.

6. Increase cleaning efforts of workplaces and workers’ accommodations through the use of recommended cleaning agents for disinfection — especially for frequently contacted surfaces such as drawer handles, doors, tables, and buses.

7. Providing accommodations that are suitable for the number of workers, while ensuring a safe distance between them.

8. Urging employees and clients to comply with proper measures for hand-washing, avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, avoid shaking hands, following proper healthy habits when sneezing or coughing, and avoid sharing personal protective equipment such as face-masks, helmets, or gloves.

9. Ensuring that there is proper ventilation in the shop or facility.

10. Making sure that there is safe distance of a minimum of two metres kept between employees and customers inside the shop or facility, or placing transparent barriers inside the facility.

11. Providing a record of clients morning and evening, including the time of their visit.

12. Minimizing human contact by activating electronic methods of operation and digital documents.

13. Activating appointment systems for clients and reducing the time of their stay in the shop or facility.

