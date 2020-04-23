COVID-19: CBO instructs banks to defer monthly loan installments for Omani low-pay workers

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) issued a circular to all banks, finance and finance leasing companies on Wednesday, April 22, to defer monthly installments on all types of loans for Omani low-pay workers.

As per Oman News Agency (ONA), that the deferment will last three months from the date of postponement, and will come into effect starting from the salaries of May 2020, until further notice.

As ONA states, the CBO calls for the deferment of installments in accordance with the directive of its circular, so that repayments will be without interest or any fees to be charged against the balance of maturated loans or funding loans during the period of deferment.

The CBO also instructs banks, finance, and finance leasing firms to reschedule the loans or funding if necessary.

The CBO’s decision stems from directives issued on April 15, 2020 by the Supreme Committee tasked with handling developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and pertains to the package of economic procedures stated by the Committee on that date. It comes as a measure to support low-pay Omani manpower in line with the mechanism approved by the Ministry of Manpower.

