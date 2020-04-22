COVID-19: 13 companies in Oman agree to non-termination of labour contracts

The committee tasked with studying the issues of private sector workers whose contracts were terminated, held its third meeting since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Hamad bin Khamis al-Amry, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The meeting looked into the efforts of working teams entrusted with following up on the issues facing the private sector amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with a view to stopping the termination of services of national manpower.

The committee managed to convince 13 out of 17 firms to drop plans to terminate the services of their respective Omani workers. It also wrote to the remaining four companies to abstain from terminating labour service because such action would be in breach of decisions of the Supreme COVID-19 Control Committee, as well as in violation of Article (1) of Ministerial Decision No. 124/2020.

