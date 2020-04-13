Coronvirus: Muscat Municipality closes 180 shops and issues 200 violations in Seeb

As Muscat Municipality continues to crack down on commercial establishments that violate the Supreme Committee for COVID-19’s directives for closures, a recent raid saw 180 shops and workshops closed, and legal violations signed against 200 individuals in the Seeb area.

As reported by Oman News Agency (ONA), Khalid Al Farsi, Director of the Urban Inspection Department at the General Directorate of Muscat Municipality said that his department has three teams currently in the field to monitor commercial activities spread out across the Wilayat of Seeb.

He also added that the Municipality’s Health Affairs Department is also working alongside to inspect and monitor public health activities such as restaurants, cafés, food stores, factories that produce packaging for water and food, and bakeries.

Source: ONA

(Also read: Workers’ union registers 30 labour violations in Oman in five days.)

Share this