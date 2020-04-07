Coronavirus: Who is your hero in Oman’s fight against COVID-19?

Who are you staying home for?

Who are you fighting for?

Who are you volunteering for?

Who are you supporting your community for?

Y: Pulse of Oman is celebrating our nation’s everyday heroes in the fight against COVID-19!

Are you a frontline healthcare worker, volunteer, SME/entrepreneur, or community member who’s giving back to help others for the good of our nation?

We want to hear from you – or, have you nominate someone you know who is! They could be featured in our new daily video series ‘Heroes of Oman’!

Perhaps you’re an entrepreneur whose SME is producing locally-made PPE products to support our healthcare workers. Maybe you’re a local restaurant-owner who’s offering meal deliveries to COVID-19 volunteers. Maybe you’re a student whose offering a hand to help make sure your elderly neighbours are getting their essential groceries while social distancing measures are in place.

Maybe you’re a mental health professional who wants to offer virtual support for those struggling with depression or anxiety during this time. Or, maybe you’re an artist or educator, whose found the perfect way to help children stay occupied and express their feelings in a creative way.

We want to hear from you!

Reach out and DM us on Facebook and Twitter @ytabloid, and on Instagram @ymagazine and you, or someone you’d like to nominate, could be featured on our next episode!

Check out our first two episodes of Heroes of Oman below!

