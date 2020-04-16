Coronavirus: US Ambassador hails Sultanate’s management of COVID-19 pandemic

Leslie M. Tsou, the United States Ambassador to Oman, has commended the efforts of the Sultanate in combating the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, describing the Omani leadership’s management of the pandemic as “proactive”.

Photo credit: ONA

As reported by Oman News Agency (ONA), the US Ambassador said that the measures undertaken by the Supreme Committee tasked to handle the spread of the virus, following the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, are effective in protecting the lives of Omani citizens and expatriate residents in the Sultanate.

The message published on the US Embassy’s website reads as follows:

“As residents of Oman, my colleagues at the U.S. Embassy and I are grateful for the measures taken by the Omani government to protect everyone living here. We appreciate the leadership and proactive response of His Majesty Sultan Haitham, the members of the Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19, and the public servants and healthcare workers across the Sultanate who are working tirelessly for the health and well-being of the citizens and residents of Oman. I feel confident that, if everyone does their part, we can protect ourselves, our families, our communities, and this wonderful country in which we live.

While the U.S. Embassy remains open, we have maximized telework and minimized the number of staff who come into the Embassy every day. We have suspended visa services, but we are still available to provide emergency support for Americans living in the Sultanate. I encourage American citizens living in Oman to enroll in our Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get the latest information and travel advisories related to COVID-19. I invite everyone to visit our U.S. Embassy website and follow us on social media for updated information as well.

Once all of this is over, I am looking forward to seeing more of this beautiful country I have only just begun to explore. In the meantime, the U.S. Embassy is happy to do its part to support His Majesty’s leadership and efforts to curb and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Source: ONA

(Also read: How is the Royal Hospital Pharmacy playing an important role in fighting COVID-19?)

Share this