Coronavirus: Traveling to or from Muttrah for work? Here’s which roads you’ll need to take

With the Wilayat of Muttrah currently under complete health isolation as of yesterday [Wednesday, April 1], via the guidance of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP), entry and exit into the Wilayat and its affected areas — Ruwi, Wadi Kabir, Hamriyah, and parts of Darsait — is being closely monitored.

Today [Thursday, April 2], the ROP have issued a statement online to clarify how those who must travel to and from Muttrah Wilayat can do so safely and efficiently. Directed at those residents who must enter and exit for work purposes, the ROP has stated:

“Due to the general sanitary isolation in some areas of Muttrah Wilayat, the ROP advises citizens, residents, and workers in the Wilayat of Muscat and its regions, that they can enter and exit via the Qurum-Darsait-Corniche-Muttrah-Muscat-Al Bustan area.”

(Also read: What documents should you carry with you now when traveling between Oman’s Governorates?)

نظراً للعزل الصحي العام على بعض مناطق ولاية مطرح، تسترعي شرطة عمان السلطانية انتباه المواطنين والمقيمين والعاملين في ولاية مسقط والمناطق التابعة لها، بأنه يمكنهم الدخول والخروج عبر طريق القرم-دارسيت-كورنيش مطرح-مسقط-البستان، وذلك من أجل الصالح العام.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 2, 2020

Share this