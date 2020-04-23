Coronavirus: Steps may be taken to ease some restrictions in Muttrah

Muscat: The Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus (COVID-19) may ease some restrictions regarding allowing movement in Muttrah, and opening, in various degrees, commercial activities.

While the final decision hasn’t been announced yet, the Undersecretary to the Ministry of Health, was quoted as saying that ‘Muttrah has been isolated in degrees’ and ‘steps will be taken to allow movement in Muttrah and open commercial activities’.

This came to light during the Supreme Committee’s fourth e-conference today [Thursday, 23 April].

Y has also learnt from the conference that the final steps will be taken either today or tomorrow.

🔴 وكيل #وزارة_الصحة للشؤون الصحية: #مطرح يتم العزل فيها على درجات، وهناك خطوات سوف تتخذ للسماح بالتحرك في مطرح وفتح النشاط التجاري. — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) April 23, 2020

Source: Oman TV

Share this