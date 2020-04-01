Coronavirus: Smart City Platform launches competition for smart app to monitor COVID-19 patients

The Research Council (TRC) has issued a call-to-action to Oman’s innovation sector through the launch of a local smart app development competition that could aid authorities in monitoring patients who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reports that TRC, through its Smart City Platform, has kicked off the collaborative initiative alongside the Supreme Council of Planning (SCP), Muscat Municipality, and the Information Technology Authority (ITA). The app would be designed to help those entities assigned by the government to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community, by monitoring those people infected with the virus.

Competition outcomes would aim for the app to assist in processes of awareness, interaction, and changes in behaviour of those target groups who will use it. For example, the app would be able to report on cases of violation of quarantine, or utilize innovative ways to communicate with those in quarantine or those who are suspected of having contact with infected patients.

The competition criteria for participants seeking to enter are:

— The concept of the app should match the objective of the competition.

— The quality of the app should be designed with user experience standards in mind — including interface design and digital accessibility.

— The app should be accessible to all operating platforms and should be easily usable by the targeted groups.

— The app’s concept and its features should be innovative and unique.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their ideas through the Smart City Platform’s website no later than Sunday, April 5, 2020. Evaluation of concepts by applicants will be done virtually either by WebEx, Zoom, GoToMeeting, or other conferencing platforms, with results being announced on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The winning app concept will be supported by the relevant institutions mentioned above.

