Coronavirus: Returning Omani students to be compensated for flight ticket costs

Muscat: Omani students who have returned to the Sultanate due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis will be compensated, as per a report issued by the Ministry of Higher Education.

The statement, which was published by Y’s sister radio station, Al Wisal, stated that the ‘ticket compensation service’ will apply to all students who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report added: “Students are requested to fill in all data in ticket compensation service through the ministry’s website.”

Students have been requested to click on this link to start the service.

Source: Al Wisal

Share this