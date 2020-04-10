Coronavirus: Repatriation temporarily postponed for Omani citizens in Pakistan, says Embassy

Omani citizens stranded in Pakistan who were scheduled to be repatriated back to the Sultanate on a flight from Karachi today [Friday, April 10], have had their flight postponed.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today by the Embassy of Oman in Islamabad, the Embassy said that the scheduled flight has been postponed until after April 12, 2020 due to “reasons related to flight permits by the Pakistani official authorities.”

The Embassy has apologized to those citizens currently in Karachi awaiting repatriation for “this delay outside our control” and have stated that a new date for the rescheduled flight will announced at a later time. The Embassy has asked Omani citizens in Pakistan to contact the Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulate in Karachi at the numbers in the Tweet below.

(Also read: Supreme Committee: What a lockdown in Muscat governorate means for daily life in the capital.)

وإذ تعتذر السفارة والقنصلية عن هذا التأجيل الخارج عن إرادتهما لترجو من المواطنين الكرام متابعة حساب السفارة أو التواصل على أرقام الهواتف أدناه:

إسلام آباد: +923145181819

كراتشي: +923333224248



وستقوم السفارة بالإعلان عن الموعد الجديد للرحلة لاحقا. (٢/٢) — سفارة سلطنة عُمان – إسلام آباد (@OmanEmbassy_pk) April 9, 2020

Share this