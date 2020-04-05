Coronavirus: Repatriation efforts underway for Omani citizens in Pakistan; New Zealand

As the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travel between nations, authorities in the Sultanate are working to secure repatriation efforts of Omani citizens who remain outside the country.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 4, the Embassy of Oman in Pakistan has said that it is working in coordination with the General Consulate in Karachi, and reassures Omani citizens currently in Pakistan that they are making the necessary arrangements with local authorities for their swift return to the Sultanate.

The Embassy has also said that it is following up with those Omani citizens in Pakistan, in order to reach out to them to inform of a date for departure to Oman once arrangements are finalized with the relevant Pakistani authorities.

وإذ تؤكد السفارة والقنصلية اهتمامهما ومتابعتهما الحثيثة لوضع المواطنيين المتواجدين في باكستان وتذليل الصعاب التي يواجهونها ، لترجوا من المواطنيين الكرام تفهم الأوضاع والاجراءات السارية من قبل السلطات الباكستانية وإغلاق المطارات بسبب هذه الجائحة العالمية #كورونا ….(٣/٢) — سفارة سلطنة عُمان – إسلام آباد (@OmanEmbassy_pk) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Oman in Australia has also confirmed that it is working with local authorities to ensure the safe transport of Omani citizens back to the Sultanate from New Zealand via Qatar Airways.

In a statement posted online yesterday [Saturday, April 4] the Consulate General reported that technical procedures for conducting an additional flight for citizens and students wishing to return from New Zealand were nearing completion.

Stating that it took time to secure the necessary approvals from the government of New Zealand to operate the flight, the Consulate General has said that, once confirmed, they will provide citizens with the details on the flight departing from Auckland.

كما ستقوم القنصلية العامة بموافاة الجميع بتفاصيل الرحلة المغادرة من مدينة أوكلاند النيوزلندية فور الحصول عليها من إدارة الطيران القطري.

حفظ الله الجميع من كل سوء ومكروه. — Consulate General of Oman in Australia (@OmanConsulate) April 4, 2020

