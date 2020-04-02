Coronavirus: Private sector must downsize workforce, says Ministry of Manpower

Oman’s Ministry of Manpower (MoM) has issued a statement requiring companies and private sector establishments to take necessary steps to cut down the number of employees at the workplace to the bare minimum reports Oman News Agency (ONA) — just enough to sustain the performance of core business, but without prejudice to precautions on curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The statement, announced yesterday [Wednesday, April 1], comes within the context of the Ministry’s keenness on implementing the directives of those departments concerned with procedures to contain the impact of the disease, and enhance preventive measures to protect citizens and residents from infection.

The Ministry stressed that both private sector workers and their respective firms and establishments have to fully comply with the stated home isolation (quarantine) procedures. In particular, the Ministry’s statement tells employers not to call their employees to attend the workplace during the home quarantine period.

The Ministry of Manpower reaffirmed that it will take legal action against all those who breach the instructions.

Source: ONA

