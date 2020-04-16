Coronavirus: Port of Salalah receives 18,106 Somali sheep to boost market supply

16 Apr 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has announced the receipt of 18,106 head of sheep livestock imported from Somalia.



In a statement announced online yesterday [Wednesday, April 15], the MoAF said that the animals are currently completing veterinary quarantine procedures and examination to ensure that they are healthy and free from pathogens, before being released into the market.

The MoAF says that the import is in an effort to ensure a continual supply of local and foreign food commodities into Oman’s local markets amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

