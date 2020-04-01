Coronavirus: Parts of Muscat to be closed from today

Muscat: Some areas in the capital city of Muscat have been closed off from the public from today [April 1, 2020].

As reported by Oman TV, the closure of these areas in the Governorate of Muscat is to protect the people from the transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This comes after the Sultan’s Armed Forces established control measures and checkpoints on people travelling between Governorates of Oman.

Citizens and residents of the Sultanate have all been asked to stay at home and cooperate with the authorities until the completion of procedures.

