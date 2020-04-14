Coronavirus: PACP seizes 70,000 expired medical gloves in Oman

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), in coordination with the Royal Oman Police and Public Prosecution, has seized a consignment of tampered medical gloves in Oman today [April 14].

A report published on Y’s sister radio station, Al Wisal, stated that the expiry dates of 70,000 seized medical gloves were found to be tampered with.

The offenders, allegedly, changed the dates with a new sticker. As per the new (fake) stickers, the expiry dates of the products were between March 2020 and March 2025; however, the original dates were between June 2015 and June 2020.

The product has since been removed from shelves for the safety of the consumers, PACP said in their report.

Source: Al Wisal

