Coronavirus: PACDA reinforces ambulance services in centers across Oman to deal with emergency cases

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) is supporting all health centers across Governorates in Oman with medical staff and equipment, as the nation intensifies its efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A report issued by the Oman Government Communication today stated that PACDA had drafted a strategy for field medical services to combat the virus that had infected 2,348 people in the country and claimed 11 lives (at the time of publishing on April 30).

As a part of the strategy, 35 centers have increased numbers of ambulances on standby for 24 hours a day to deal with any emergency situations.

So far, these ambulances have dealt with 38 cases of Coronavirus across different parts of Oman.

Additionally, the authorities said that they were following up on developments on the COVID-19 and provide logistics and medical supplies.

