Coronavirus: Oman’s volunteer community rallies to help those in need

As charitable organizations across Oman band together to support families and individuals in need during the COVID-19 global crisis, the positive impact of their efforts are being be felt throughout the community.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

One such organization in Oman, the Al Rahma Association for Motherhood & Child Welfare, has issued calls-to-action for donations of computers and laptop devices for mobile learning, and tech-savvy volunteers to help distribute them to families in need who have university or school-age children at home across the Sultanate.

In a statement posted online, the Al Rahma Association kicked off its latest call-to-action campaign on Thursday, April 2 with the goal of supporting higher education students with distance learning platforms in the wake of the current suspension of classes and studies due to COVID-19. The Association has stated that its goal is to distribute 1,000 computers to low-income students and families who are on social-security relief.

The initiative comes in agreement with the Ministry of Higher Education and in cooperation with Oman Post on a delivery method to ensure the computers and laptops reach those eligible students in need in all governorates.

Al Rahma has put out a call for volunteers who specialize in computer programming and technology, in addition to calls for donations of laptops and devices. Inquiries, and instructions for cash donations, can be found at the details in the Tweet below.

– نستقبل المتطوعين المختصين ببرمجة وتقنيات الحاسوب +نستقبل تبرعاتكم من الحواسيب الجديدة أو المستعملة.

للاستفسار : 97553348 – 96435648

-نستقبل تبرعاتكم النقدية مباشرة على حساب بنك مسقط : 0301011158080017

قم بإرسال رسالة نصية عند الايداع : 93616581 — جمعية الرحمة (@Alrahmaoman) April 2, 2020

In an interview with Y’s sister station Al Wisal FM, Sana Abdulrahman Al-Khanjari, Deputy Chairman of the Al Rahma Association, also outlined volunteer relief efforts organized by the Association to help families in need with food supplies and financial support.

With thousands of families registered with the Association for aid, Al-Khanjari stated that they are trying to review every family’s situation in order to provide them with the essential necessities.

“We are aiming to collect OMR 100,000 from donors to help these families,” said Al-Khanjari, speaking to Al Wisal. “We’ve begun by providing foodstuffs, and we also hope to provide support to families that have debts

— whether it’s rent or electricity and water bills, or any other financial loans.”

Currently, Al Rahma is focusing their efforts on the Wilayat of Muttrah which is currently under health isolation, and the Wilayat of Seeb from which the Association has received a majority of registrations — though they are servicing families from all Wilayats in Oman.

Al-Khanjari expressed during the interview with Al Wisal that the Association is pursuing electronic means to help families as much as possible — including the online registration of families and electronic remittances of support funds, in order to limit contact as per the current health precautions set forth by Oman’s Ministry of Health.

(Also read: Oman to offer grocery solutions to low-income families affected by Coronavirus.)

#الوصال #بث_مباشر| سناء عبدالرحمن الخنجري نائب رئيس مجلس ادارة جمعية الرحمة لرعاية الأمومة و الطفولة @Alrahmaoman مديحة السليمانية @MadihaAlsuliman | إدارة المرئيات و الاخراج عمار البوسعيدي @ALBusaidiAmr https://t.co/6jxAOdz02Y — Al Wisal – الوصال (@al_wisal) March 31, 2020

Share this