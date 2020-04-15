Coronavirus: Oman’s Health Minister conducts visit to Royal Hospital

Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al-Sa’eedi, Minister of Health paid a visit to the Royal Hospital (RH) today [Wednesday, April 15] to acknowledge the remarkable efforts of its medical and administrative teams in ensuring the hospital’s workflow amid this extraordinary time, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

Photo credit: ONA

As per ONA, the Minister visited various departments including the intensive care unit, the pediatric post-surgery care unit, the critical care unit, the maternity ward, laboratory departments, pharmacy, gynecology, the isolation department of patients with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the departments of the National Oncology Center and a number of other departments of the hospital.

The Minister of Health met with hospital administration and health workers, and listened to their suggestions and opinions on improving the quality of health services provided for patients, urging everyone to do their best during this critical time. Meanwhile, al-Sa’eedi visited a number of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment, where he checked on their health and the progress of the treatment process.

The Health Minister valued the efforts of the medical staff who are playing a major role in limiting the fast spread of the virus, including physicians, nurses, medical assistant groups, engineers, administrators, and others.

Photo credit: ONA

The Minister pointed out the fact that the Sultanate has started its preparation for COVID-19 response since the announcement of the disease in China where procedures were taken to slow down its spread with the joint cooperation of all health workers and the public. Up till now in the Sultanate, the epidemiological curve is still controllable alongside the expected continuous increasing growth in the number of cases.

Remarking on the growth in cases, al-Sa’eedi attributed it to first a lack of some compliance among some people with instructions regarding staying at home and social distancing; and, secondly, due to the fact that, with intensified medical tests, the increase is expected in this situation. The Health Minister hence urged the public to remain at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary.

Speaking of figures, al-Sa’eedi stated that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate till now has not exceeded 910 cases, while the number of hospital admissions is no more than (35) cases, and deaths stand at (4).

He noted that the Royal Hospital has a good capacity to accommodate more than 150 to 200 intensive care beds if necessary; nonetheless, there are basic health services that must continue such as obstetrics, gynecological services, cancer services, heart services, and emergency critical operations.

Photo credit: ONA

He also stressed that the health and safety of the health staff is always top priority in the health sector domain. Therefore, the Ministry is seeking to provide them with all the required equipment, medications, and preventive cloths. A number of 16 air flights to China have been run to supply the Sultanate with the needed equipment, reagents, and supplies.

Furthermore, the Health Minister remarked on the plasma transfusion procedure performed yesterday [Tuesday, April 14] being the first in the Sultanate, where its indications were promising in other countries.

He assured that Oman, at the moment, has sufficient stocks of drugs used in all countries for this disease. Deployment of modern techniques in dealing with this pandemic are being run further to track the infected cases, as well as institutional and home quarantined cases, and they are to be announced next week.

Source: ONA

