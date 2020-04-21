Coronavirus: Oman’s GCC dispels rumour of Ibri Hospital closure

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has debunked a rumour circulating about the closure of Ibri Hospital in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah.

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 21], the GCC stated that, “there is no truth to what is being discussed regarding the closure of all clinics in Ibri Hospital. It is true that, as a precaution, the number of clinic visitors has been reduced, and appointments are rescheduled according to priority.”

The GCC has once again urged the public to avoid listening to or sharing rumours or unverified information, and to only take news from credible sources.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Oman officials debunk rumour of 72 families quarantined due to pizza delivery worker, and other fake news.)

لا صحة لما يتداول بشأن إغلاق جميع العيادات بمستشفى عبري. والصحيح أنه تم كإجراء احترازي تقليل عدد المراجعين للعيادات، وإعادة جدولة المواعيد حسب الأولوية.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا#omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/oBUQUgdpya — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 21, 2020

Share this