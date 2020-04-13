Coronavirus: Oman’s efforts to mitigate effects of COVID-19, and oil price slump, praised by IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lauded Oman’s precautionary fiscal measures in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the current slump in global oil prices, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

In its recent report studying the reactions of 193 countries to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF pointed out that authorities in the Sultanate have carried out a number of procedures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, and reducing its economic impact on the nation.

The IMF, in its report, referenced the Omani government’s announcement of a 5 per cent budget cut in view of the decline in oil prices, that’s conducive to a drop in government revenues.

As per ONA, the IMF report also highlighted Oman’s announcement of measures to enhance the economy, including a set of procedures unfurled by the Tax Institution to ease pressure on the business community — including the waiving of fines and penalties linked to delayed disclosure of statements, and permission to reschedule repayment of taxes and premiums, to be paid in installments.

Last month, the Central Bank of Oman announced a raft of policies to immediately spur the financial sector, through an injection of additional liquidity valued at OMR 8 billion ($20.8 billion USD). The procedures also included discounting interest on repurchase at a rate of 75 base points to 0.50 per cent, and other initiatives.

Source: ONA

