Coronavirus: Oman’s citizens, government, and private sectors unite to combat pandemic

Since the arrival of the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to Oman, mobilization efforts across all sectors of society have sprung into action as the country strives to protect its citizens and residents from the spread of the disease.

A feature report by Oman News Agency (ONA) published yesterday [Wednesday, April 8], brings a human face to the efforts of government, the private sector, and Oman’s communities in combating COVID-19.

According to ONA, as soon as precautionary measures were announced by the COVID-19 Supreme Committee, a country-wide campaign was mobilized to contain the pandemic, which, if left unchecked would undoubtedly have a resounding impact on the public and private lives of Oman’s population.

In the Wilayat of A’Seeb, Governorate of Muscat, Sheikh Mansoor bin Harith al-Amri, Member of the State Council, hailed the virus control measures being rolled out as “tangible” and “practical” in serving the interests of citizens and residents across the country.

Qassim bin Marhoon al-Amri, Member of the Majlis A’Shura, A’Seeb, also commended the efforts of the Supreme Committee which, he said, laid down clear-cut guidelines to secure the health and safety of all.

Mohammed bin Hilal al-Siyabi, an inhabitant of the Wilayat of A’Seeb, expressed his deep satisfaction with the Supreme Committee’s management of the crisis, both by neutralizing rumours and intensifying public awareness — which is a major factor for a successful outcome in the war against the danger and unpredictability of COVID-19.

In the Wilayat of Sur, Governorate of South A’Sharqiyah, concerned government establishments sprang to action through the application of preventive and curative measures, as well as the formation of teams of volunteers.

Also eager to participate in this public campaign were private sector establishments who lent financial and logistic support to efforts against the virus, and a public campaign with the slogan ‘Let’s Be Bastions of Oman’ was rolled out across all social networks.

In the Wilayat of Nizwa, Governorate of A’Dakhiliyah, Hamdan bin Nasser al-Rumaidhi, Member of the Majlis A’Shura, told ONA that the decisions and directives of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 were clear, firm, and necessary to contain the virus.

All parties participated in the success of the national anti-pandemic campaign, said al-Rumaidhi, adding that this can be seen by the abundance of foodstuffs and consumer items available to the public at affordable prices during the pandemic.

Ahmed bin Nasser al-Abri, member of the Majlis A’Shura, and Head of the Nizwa Charity Team, lauded public and popular response to directives to curb the proliferation of the virus. He pointed out that his charity team, besides spreading public awareness, took keen interest in supporting needy families in the region.

Meanwhile, Jumaa bin Abdullah al-Jabri, owner of a vegetable and fruit shop, said that the sale of foodstuffs is in full swing, thanks to regular supplies from the central market in Nizwa.

In the Wilayat of Sohar, Governorate of North Al Batinah, government and private sector establishments joined hands to implement and follow up on the execution of Supreme Committee directives — notably Stay-at-Home decisions, by ensuring a plentiful flow of foodstuffs and consumer requirements, and other services rendered to citizens and residents alike.

‏‎In this context, Sheikh Ali bin Ahmed al-Shamsi, Wali of Sohar, Head of the wilayat’s Social Development Committee, said that two teams of volunteers operating under the purview of the committee launched campaigns to meet the requirements of needy families and small entrepreneurs directly hit by the pandemic.

In the Governorate of A’Dhahirah, a member of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in Ibri, Saif bin Said al-Badi, said that the OCCI sought exemption-from-closure for certain outlets whose activities are of significance to consumers, provided that outlets met the prescribed health and safety requirements.

OCCI’s member in the Wilayat of Ibri added that owners of commercial centres and landlords have been instructed to consider the conditions of tenants of shops impacted by COVID-19 measures, either by waiving, discounting, or postponing the rents.

