Coronavirus: Omani Embassy in Rome lights up in Italian colours in show of solidarity

27 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

The Embassy of Oman in Rome has lit up in the colours of the Italian flag in a show of solidarity with the European nation in its fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.



With over 195,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Italy has been one of the hardest-hit European nations, and the continent’s epicentre of the pandemic.

In a statement issued online, the move by the Omani Embassy comes as part of a solidarity initiative launched by the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Italy, and was synchronized with Italy’s celebration of its Liberation Day which fell on April 25, 2020.

(Also read: WHO commends Oman’s commitment towards universal health coverage.)

Share this
Related News
COVID-19: Oman’s GCC debunks rumour about death of expatriate worker from coronavirus
COVID-19: Oman’s GCC debunks rumour about death of expatriate worker from coronavirus
COVID-19: Workers federation records 19 reports of violations in five-day span
COVID-19: Workers federation records 19 reports of violations in five-day span

Public Reviews and Comments