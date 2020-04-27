Coronavirus: Omani Embassy in Rome lights up in Italian colours in show of solidarity

The Embassy of Oman in Rome has lit up in the colours of the Italian flag in a show of solidarity with the European nation in its fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 195,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Italy has been one of the hardest-hit European nations, and the continent’s epicentre of the pandemic.

In a statement issued online, the move by the Omani Embassy comes as part of a solidarity initiative launched by the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Italy, and was synchronized with Italy’s celebration of its Liberation Day which fell on April 25, 2020.

ضمن المبادرة العربية للتضامن مع إيطاليا ضد فيروس كورونا كوفيد 19، التي أطلقها مجلس السفراء العرب في إيطاليا..

ألوان العلم الإيطالي على مبنى سفارة السلطنة في روما، وذلك تضامنا وتزامنا مع إحتفال جمهورية إيطاليا بعيد التحرير الإيطالي الذي يوافق اليوم 25 إبريل2020م. pic.twitter.com/AMa0ToyXBQ — سفارةسلطنة عمان-روما (@OmanEmbassyRome) April 25, 2020

