Coronavirus: Omani Embassy in Rome lights up in Italian colours in show of solidarity

The Embassy of Oman in Rome has lit up in the colours of the Italian flag in a show of solidarity with the European nation in its fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.
With over 195,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Italy has been one of the hardest-hit European nations, and the continent’s epicentre of the pandemic.
In a statement issued online, the move by the Omani Embassy comes as part of a solidarity initiative launched by the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Italy, and was synchronized with Italy’s celebration of its Liberation Day which fell on April 25, 2020.
