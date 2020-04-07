Coronavirus: Omani citizens stranded in Pakistan to depart back for Oman on Friday

As authorities in Oman continue extended efforts to bring home Omani citizens abroad, the Embassy of Oman in Islamabad, Pakistan has announced that arrangements have been confirmed on Friday, April 10 for the repatriation of Omani citizens stranded in Pakistan back to the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 7] the Embassy said that it has liaised with the Consulate General in Karachi and official directives have been issued from the Sultanate to conduct a special flight to Karachi for purposes of repatriation of Omani citizens.

The flight will depart from Karachi to Muscat on the morning of Friday, April 10, and the Embassy has called upon all Omani citizens wishing to arrange travel back to the Sultanate to contact them on the numbers in the Tweet below to coordinate on the same.

وعليه تهيب السفارة والقنصلية بكافة المواطنيين العمانيين الراغبين في العودة للسلطنة التوجه الى كراتشي حيث سيكون موعد الرحلة صباح يوم الجمعة الموافق 10 إبريل 2020م.. ولمزيد من التفاصيل والتنسيق يرجى التواصل على الأرقام التالية:

إسلام آباد: +923145181819

كراتشي: +923333224248

(٢/٢) — سفارة سلطنة عُمان – إسلام آباد (@OmanEmbassy_pk) April 7, 2020

