Coronavirus: Omani citizens stranded in India to return to the Sultanate on Friday

Omani citizens and students studying in India will be repatriated back to Oman on Friday, April 3, the Omani Embassy in New Delhi has stated.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In an announcement issued online yesterday [Wednesday, April 1] the Embassy confirmed that its authorities, in coordination with the Indian government, had finalized all evacuation procedures for Omani citizens in India and has arranged the following departures:

Muscat-Cochin-Bengaluru-Chennai-Muscat

Departure from Cochin at 2:30 p.m.

Departure from Bengaluru at 4:45 p.m.

Depature from Chennai at 6:40 p.m.

The Embassy further stated that all Omani citizens in these cities in India have been asked to register their data with the Embassy so that the Embassy can facilitate their transportation to the airport.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Repatriated Omani students express gratitude to His Majesty.)

مسقط – كوتش – بنجلور- تشناي – مسقط

الإقلاع من مدينة كوتشي الساعة ٢:٣٠ بعد الظهز

الإقلاع من مدينة بنجلور الساعة ٤:٤٥ مساء

الإقلاع من مدينة تشناي الساعة ٦:٤٠ مساء — سفارة سلطنة عمان- نيودلهي (@OmanEmbassy_Ind) April 1, 2020

Share this