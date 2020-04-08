Coronavirus: Omani citizens in Tanzania to be repatriated on Friday, April 10

08 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

As the Sultanate continues mobilization efforts to bring its citizens abroad home amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy of Oman in Tanzania has announced that it has made arrangements for the repatriation of Omani citizens on a flight departing Friday, April 10.



In a statement issued online yesterday [Tuesday, April 7] the Embassy announced that an Oman Air flight has been scheduled to leave from Dar es Salaam at 2:20 p.m. in the afternoon on Friday, with a stopover in Zanzibar. The aircraft will then depart from Zanzibar at 3:50 p.m., bound for Muscat.

Omani citizens in Tanzania wishing to avail seats on the flight are advised to contact the Oman Air office starting today [Wednesday, April 8] at the contact details in the Tweet below.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Omani citizens stranded in Pakistan to depart back from Oman on Friday.)

Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality closes three shops in Bausher for violation of COVID-19 directives
Undersecretary of Health: Community transmission in Oman still ongoing; contributions to COVID-19 emergency fund a matter of national responsibility

