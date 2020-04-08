Coronavirus: Omani citizens in Tanzania to be repatriated on Friday, April 10

As the Sultanate continues mobilization efforts to bring its citizens abroad home amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy of Oman in Tanzania has announced that it has made arrangements for the repatriation of Omani citizens on a flight departing Friday, April 10.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Tuesday, April 7] the Embassy announced that an Oman Air flight has been scheduled to leave from Dar es Salaam at 2:20 p.m. in the afternoon on Friday, with a stopover in Zanzibar. The aircraft will then depart from Zanzibar at 3:50 p.m., bound for Muscat.

Omani citizens in Tanzania wishing to avail seats on the flight are advised to contact the Oman Air office starting today [Wednesday, April 8] at the contact details in the Tweet below.

The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the United Republic of Tanzania announces that there will be a flight operated by Oman Air on Friday, April 10 from Dar es Salaam at 14:20 and from Zanzibar at 15:50.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا #فيروس_كورونا pic.twitter.com/baCJCurXyi — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 7, 2020

