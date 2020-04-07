Coronavirus: Omani citizens in Australia and New Zealand to be repatriated on April 10

The Consulate General of Oman in Australia has confirmed the approval of additional flights to repatriate Omani citizens and students currently in Australia and New Zealand.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement announced on Monday, April 6, the Consulate General said that it had, in coordination with Qatar Airways and relevant authorities in both Australia and New Zealand, secured arrangements for flights to repatriate Omani citizens departing on Friday, April 10.

According to the Consulate General: “Students in Australia who have expressed their desire to return home can complete reservation procedures for one of the flight departures on April 10 from the cities of Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.”

Similarly, the Consulate General has advised Omani citizens and students in New Zealand that it will operate an additional flight in conjunction with Qatar Airways on April 10, departing from Auckland. Omani citizens in New Zealand who wish to return to the Sultanate are requested to undertake the necessary proceedings to complete their travel reservations with the Consulate.

