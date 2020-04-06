Coronavirus: Oman to import 100,000 tons of white sugar to enhance stock of commodities

06 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Public Authority for Stores and Food Reserve (ZAD), has announced that it has contracted to purchase 100,000 tons of white sugar for import into Oman to ensure the ample supply of basic commodities in the market amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.



In a statement issued online today [Monday, April 6], ZAD stated that the aim of such a quantity of bulk purchase is to enhance the stock of basic commodities in the market, and to ensure they continue uninterrupted by COVID-19’s global economic impact.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Officials confirm sufficiency of commodities at shopping outlets in Oman.)

