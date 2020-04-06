Coronavirus: Oman to import 100,000 tons of white sugar to enhance stock of commodities

Oman’s Public Authority for Stores and Food Reserve (ZAD), has announced that it has contracted to purchase 100,000 tons of white sugar for import into Oman to ensure the ample supply of basic commodities in the market amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued online today [Monday, April 6], ZAD stated that the aim of such a quantity of bulk purchase is to enhance the stock of basic commodities in the market, and to ensure they continue uninterrupted by COVID-19’s global economic impact.

الهيئة العامة للمخازن والاحتياطي الغذائي ( زاد) تتعاقد لشراء 10 آلاف طن من السكـر الأبيض.



The Public Authority for Stores and Food Reserve (Zad) contracts to purchase 10,000 tons of white sugar.#كوفيد19#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/nVaoSQrk5I — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 6, 2020

