Coronavirus: Oman reports first death of patient suffering from COVID-19

Oman registered the first death of a patient who was infected with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today [March 31].

The patient was a 72-year-old Omani citizen.

This is the first death registered of a patient who was suffering from the disease in the country.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن وفاة مواطن عماني مصاب بمرض كورونا #كوفيد١٩ ويبلغ من العمر اثنين وسبعين عاماً. وتعد هذه أوّل وفاة تسجل في السلطنة لمريض مصاب بهذا المرض. pic.twitter.com/fcWAuLUPGU — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 31, 2020

Source: Ministry of Health

