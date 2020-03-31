Coronavirus: Oman reports first death of patient suffering from COVID-19

Oman registered the first death of a patient who was infected with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today [March 31].
The patient was a 72-year-old Omani citizen.
This is the first death registered of a patient who was suffering from the disease in the country.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن وفاة مواطن عماني مصاب بمرض كورونا #كوفيد١٩ ويبلغ من العمر اثنين وسبعين عاماً. وتعد هذه أوّل وفاة تسجل في السلطنة لمريض مصاب بهذا المرض. pic.twitter.com/fcWAuLUPGU— وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 31, 2020
Source: Ministry of Health