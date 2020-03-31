Coronavirus: Oman reports first death of patient suffering from COVID-19

01 Apr 2020
Oman registered the first death of a patient who was infected with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today [March 31].



The patient was a 72-year-old Omani citizen.

This is the first death registered of a patient who was suffering from the disease in the country.

Source: Ministry of Health

