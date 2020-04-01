Coronavirus: Oman Post to receive customers by appointment only starting Thursday, April 2

In an effort to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and protect its staff and customers, Oman Post has announced that it will now start receiving customers to its branches by appointment only.

In a memo circulated to media today [Wednesday, April 1], Oman Post CEO Abdulmalik Al Balushi has outlined a series of new measures for its operations.

“In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Oman Post is taking proactive steps to address a number of concerns. First and foremost, we want to maintain a safe workplace and adopt best practices to protect and ensure the safety of our customers, employees, and communities across Oman, while ensuring the continuity of our services,” said Al Balushi.

“After careful monitoring of the increasingly evolving circumstances, starting Thursday, April 2, 2020, Oman Post is implementing stricter processes and procedures that limits customer walk-ins in all branches to appointments only until further notice,” he added. “This step has been taken to eliminate customer interactions and support social/physical distancing. We realize the important role of postal services and will continue to be operational with only essential staff remaining on-site, while all other staff will work from home. Working hours across all branches are Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.”

During this time, Oman Post will offer customers the following service options:

1. Appointments: Customers will be able to visit Oman Post branches to collect or receive items by booking an appointment through this link. All drop-off or pick-up procedures at branches will adhere to social distancing procedures.

2. P.O. Box Services: Mailbox contents and parcels can be delivered to customers’ physical addresses through the newly-launched door-to-door service, ‘Asyad Express’, by calling the dedicated customer-service line on (+968) 2450-6999 to schedule delivery. This service is optional, and charges apply.

3. Matjar Service: Online shopping delivery from the US remains operational via www.matjar.om.

Al Balushi concluded that Oman Post will continue to follow the directives of the Supreme Committee tasked with studying scopes for tackling the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as those of the Ministry of Health, and all precautionary measures issued to all postal operators by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

