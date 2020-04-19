Coronavirus: Oman officials debunk rumour of 72 families quarantined due to pizza delivery worker, and other fake news

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) continues to exert efforts towards halting the spread of rumours and fake news circulating in the country as a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Saturday, April 18] the GCC clarified a rumour being spread online that alleged that 72 families in the country had been forced to enter quarantine after coming in contact with a pizza delivery worker who had allegedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

The GCC stated that the rumour was untrue and that, rather, the incident instead took place in another country.

Additionally, the GCC addressed over the weekend another rumour being spread as the result of a video making the rounds on social media that was said to allegedly show a group of people ‘escaping’ from a quarantined area.

In a further statement issued by the GCC on Saturday, April 18, the authority has clarified that: “There is no truth in the video being circulated on social media indicating that a group of expat workers have escaped. The truth is that they were dispersed by police patrols after they gathered at a cash withdrawal machine in the Al Misfah Industrial Area in the Wilayat of Bausher.”

