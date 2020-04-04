Coronavirus: Oman issues cargo flight to India for import of fruits and vegetables

In an effort to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of fresh produce supplies in supermarkets and grocery stores across the Sultanate, Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has announced the import of fresh fruit and vegetables from India, in partnership with Oman Air.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Friday, April 3], the MoAF announced that it had initiated air cargo freight service to bring back produce from India, with the first shipment having already arrived for delivery to Lulu Group.

According to the MoAF, the coordinated endeavour comes as “the result of efforts exerted by the Ministry and the competent authorities, and Oman Air, to sustain fresh produce in the market. The first air shipment of vegetables and fruits coming from the Republic of India has arrived to Lulu Group. This is the first of three air freight flights between a number of exporting countries.”

ثمرة للجهود المبذولة من الوزارة وجهات الإختصاص والعمانية للطيران لإستدامة المنتجات النباتية في الأسواق،وصول أول شحنة جوية للخضروات والفواكه قادمة من جمهورية الهند لمجموعة اللولو حيث تعتبر هذه الرحلة واحدة من أصل ثلاث رحلات لخط شحن جوي مع عدد من الدول المصدرة #عمان_تواجه_كرونا pic.twitter.com/ccH8r0oYuX — وزارة الزراعة والثروة السمكية – عُمان (@agrifishoman) April 3, 2020

