Coronavirus: Officials in Dhofar Governorate convene to review COVID-19 measures

In a meeting held on Monday, April 20, Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al-Busaidi, Minister of State, Governor of Dhofar convened with officials from relevant authorities to review measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Governorate of Dhofar.

Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, The Minister of State, Governor of Dhofar stressed the importance of following up on residential sites of the expatriate workforce in government institutions, companies, and private housing to ensure the availability of health and safety requirements.

He also highlighted the importance of continuing the governorate’s environmental sanitation campaign, and the need to include all Wilayats in Dhofar. He directed Dhofar Municipality to assign a specialized work team to intensify the sanitation of shelters for institutional isolation, and pest control.

The meeting reviewed and discussed procedures and controls undertaken by the competent authorities to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, in addition to the economic effects of closing certain shops. The meeting also affirmed the importance of accelerating the payment of company dues, especially for small and medium enterprises.

The Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar also affirmed the readiness of all sectors in the governorate to deal with any developments that may occur, or be found, during the coming period if the health situation requires taking more precautionary measures, indicating that there is an emergency plan to deal with that.

In implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee entrusted with studying scopes for a mechanism to handle COVID-19 developments and, to minimize social gatherings, it was decided to cancel the Salalah Tourism Festival for 2020. When the pandemic is declared over, the Office of the Minister of State, Governor of Dhofar represented in Dhofar Municipality said it is ready to organize future activities and events during the tourist season.

Source: ONA

(Also read: BREAKING: Salalah Khareef Festival 2020 cancelled.)

Share this