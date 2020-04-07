Coronavirus: No truth to rumour circulating on health centre closure in Barka, says Oman’s GCC

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has debunked yet another rumour circulating online amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.
In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 7], the GCC said that the rumour alleged that a health centre in the Al Sawadi area of Barka had been closed.
The GCC once again urged the public to only adhere to news from official, credible sources.
