Coronavirus: No truth to rumour circulating on health centre closure in Barka, says Oman’s GCC

07 Apr 2020
Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has debunked yet another rumour circulating online amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.



In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 7], the GCC said that the rumour alleged that a health centre in the Al Sawadi area of Barka had been closed.

The GCC once again urged the public to only adhere to news from official, credible sources.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Public Prosecution to enact legal action against spread of rumours.)

