Coronavirus: No treatment disruptions for renal dialysis patients, clarifies MOH

02 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a statement clarifying that patients in the Sultanate who are receiving renal dialysis can continue to do so at government hospitals as per their scheduled appointments.



In a statement issued online today [Thursday, April 2], the MOH called upon patients to continue their dialysis schedule without interruption. The clarification comes as hospitals such as Royal Hospital, Al Nahdha Hospital, and Sultan Qaboos University Hospital in the capital have announced the temporary suspension of outpatient services and select surgical services until further notice in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Hospitals in Oman take adaptive measures to streamline care, protect patients.)

