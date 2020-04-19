Coronavirus: Nama launches ‘For Lasting Prosperity’ campaign to help those affected by COVID-19

Nama Group has launched a new initiative called ‘For Lasting Prosperity’ in an effort to support the endeavours of the Omani government in mitigating the social and economic impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The initiative, as Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, falls under the auspices of Nama Group’s vision to actively participate in the development and growth of the Oman society and its national economy.

As per ONA, in the wake of the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local SMEs and families on social security in Oman, Nama Group established a fund with an initial contribution of RO 300,000 to cover electricity bill payments for those affected categories. The initiative comes as a result of the Group’s cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development, relevant NGOs, Riyada, and the Al Raffd Fund to facilitate the process — which will be finalized next month.

Commenting on the initiative, Eng. Omar bin Khalfan al-Wahaibi, CEO of Nama Group said: “In spite of the imminent financial difficulties created by the pandemic and drop in oil prices, which will affect the government’s ability to provide the subsidy outlined by the Law for the Regulation and Privatisation of the Electricity and Related Water Sector, we still believe that it is our national duty to support these categories and help them overcome this by establishing a fund that everyone can participate in.”

Al-Wahaibi confirmed that the Group will spare no effort to facilitate overdue payments. In addition, he stressed on the importance of energy conservation and payment of electricity bills on-time. He added: “Receiving and paying bills has become available electronically to everyone, as the Group has created a number of electronic payment channels in order to facilitate payment of monthly dues under these exceptional circumstances.’’ He also thanked Nama Group employees for developing this program, and for their commitment to contribute to this fund.

Nama Group’s distribution and supply companies, including Muscat Electricity Distribution Company, Mazoon Electricity Company, Majan Electricity Company, Tanweer, and Dhofar Power Company, have already suspended electricity disconnections and provided solutions to facilitate payment plans for all customers who face difficulties in paying their bills during this crisis, in-line with government directives.

