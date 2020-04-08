Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality closes three shops in Bausher for violation of COVID-19 directives

Muscat Municipality continues to zero in on the capital’s Bausher area as it intensifies its inspection campaign against violations of COVID-19 regulation across the city.

In a statement shared online yesterday [Tuesday, April 7], the Municipality announced that it had closed down three shops in Bausher, with the support of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the Public Prosecution, for refusing to cease operations amid COVID-19 directives.

The three businesses which were ordered to close include a stationary store, home appliance store, and a hair-dressing and beauty shop.

