Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality carries out 466 inspections in Bausher

Muscat Municipality has carried out 466 inspections of commercial establishments in the Wilayat of Bausher between the period of March 29, 2020 to April 4, 2020, in an effort to ensure adherence to COVID-19 regulations on shop closures.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online on Monday, April 6, the Municipality indicated that, during these raids, 19 shops were closed, 17 violations were logged, and 28 subsequent reports sent back to the Municipality.

Of the inspections carried out, 248 were cafés and restaurants, 97 were food shops, 51 were salons and barbershops, and 29 were health clubs and fitness facilities.

ملخص لعدد الزيارات التفتيشية وأنواعها خلال الفترة من ٢٩ /مارس الماضي لغاية ٤ /إبريل الجاري، المرتبطة ب #بلدية_مسقط ب #بوشر pic.twitter.com/23VEQmqgJG — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) April 6, 2020







