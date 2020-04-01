Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality begins aerial disinfection of streets using drones

Muscat Municipality has begun the aerial disinfection of streets in Seeb using high-tech drones. This comes as a part of the municipality’s efforts to tackle the Coronavirus.

With an aim to sterilize surfaces and areas that the general public might come in contact with, these drones join a crew of municipality workforce that have been tirelessly working to disinfect areas around the Sultanate.

The drones come as a part of ’employing community initiatives in addressing municipal challenges’, the municipality was quoted as saying.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman-based drone and robotics firm, Wakan Tech, is credited with supplying the drones to the Muscat Municipality.

The company has been active in spraying pesticides during the recent locust infestation around the country.

In pursuit of employing community initiatives in addressing municipal challenges, #Muscat_Municipality adopts @WakanTech technology by using drones to sterilise frequently touched surfaces in the wilayah of Seeb. pic.twitter.com/LUQsi0te53 — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) April 1, 2020

Source: Muscat Municipality

Share this