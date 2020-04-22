Coronavirus: Musandam Governor commends community efforts to curb COVID-19

The Governor of Musandam has come forward in praise of efforts of community awareness and commitment towards halting the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the governorate.

Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, commended the people of the governorate in their efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 — which, in turn, has contributed to the limited number of cases in the Musandam.

In a statement to ONA, Al Busaidi said that the governorate has been on high readiness since the appearance of COVID-19, with health sector teams fully prepared to contribute in curbing the spread of this disease.

Regarding coordination with neighbouring UAE authorities, Al Busaidi added that there is continuous coordination between the various sectors of the two countries to facilitate the entry of land trucks — especially to Wilayat of Madha.

He also emphasized the role played by the branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Musandam towards the process of coordination with various authorities in the private sector. He touched on the contributions provided by this sector, including a company that provided a ferry for transporting goods from the Governorate of North Al Batinah to the Governorate of Musandam, and the contribution of a number of businessmen in distributing food supplies to all Wilayats of the governorate.

Photo credit: ONA

On the role of the investment sector in Musandam, he said that the investor “goes wherever opportunities exist” and these opportunities must provide potential and infrastructure, confirming that the development of ports in the governorate is necessary because Musandam is a coastal governorate whose requirements come across the sea, considering that the development of the ports in Dibba, Khasab, and some other landing sites will secure these needs permanently.

Al Busaidi also stressed the importance of securing the road linking the Wilayat of Dibba and the Niyabat of Lima, to the Wilayat of Khasab, explaining that this road can facilitate internal movement within the governorate, which is still taking place through ferries via the sea transport route.

Source: ONA

