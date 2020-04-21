Coronavirus: More than 22,000 shipping containers sent between Oman and India

As part of its efforts to promote direct export and import, the Oman Shipping Company has announced the transport of more than 22,000 containers along shipping lines linking Indian and Omani ports since direct lines between the two nations began at the beginning of the year.

The news comes in a statement issued online by Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) on Monday, April 20, as the Sultanate continues its efforts to ensure the continuous supply of goods into the local market amid the ongoing global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

Of these containers, more than 4,200 regular containers and 100 refrigerated containers have been purchased and rented by the Oman Shipping Company for the purposes of local export and import services, and direct operations.

