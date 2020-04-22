Coronavirus: MOH begins COVID-19 swab tests in Ghala for expats with symptoms

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the commencement of COVID-19 swab tests at a new location in Ghala in the Wilayat of Bausher for expatriate residents exhibiting symptoms.
In a statement issued online today [Wednesday, April 22], the MOH said: “The Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate wishes to announce the start of special COVID-19 laboratory examinations for residents who have symptoms of the disease.”
Testing will take place at the Hotel Al Madinah Holiday in Ghala from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. daily, except for Fridays.
